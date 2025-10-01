Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF $BWX

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 112,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 350,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BWX opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

