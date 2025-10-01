Comparing Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) & FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) and FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and FOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 1.91% 1.27% 0.95% FOX 13.88% 18.86% 9.56%

Dividends

Saga Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. FOX pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Saga Communications pays out 303.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FOX pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FOX has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00 FOX 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Saga Communications and FOX, as provided by MarketBeat.

74.3% of Saga Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of FOX shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Saga Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of FOX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOX has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saga Communications and FOX”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $110.35 million 0.73 $3.46 million $0.33 37.70 FOX $16.30 billion 1.57 $2.26 billion $4.91 11.67

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than Saga Communications. FOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saga Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FOX beats Saga Communications on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc., a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk. It owns and operates FM and AM radio stations, and metro signals serving various markets. Saga Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S. Television segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand service Tubi, and operates power broadcast television stations including duopolies and other digital platform; and produces content for third parties. The Credible segment engages in the consumer finance marketplace. The FOX Studio Lot segment provides television and film production services along with office space, studio operation services and includes all operations of the facility. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

