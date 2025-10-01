Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.4% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 528.5% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 43,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,787 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 32,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. R.H. Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. R.H. Investment Group LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $480.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.