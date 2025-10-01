Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 4,642 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after buying an additional 768,618 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,365,000 after buying an additional 146,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $669.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $670.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $649.21 and its 200 day moving average is $604.83. The company has a market cap of $674.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

