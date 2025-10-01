Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 34,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 57,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 528.5% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 43,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $480.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

