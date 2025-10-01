10,000 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ $SQQQ Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 127.0% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,668,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16,818.2% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $1,030,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

