Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 1,797 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 214,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $35.90.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.