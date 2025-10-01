Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bally’s
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s
Bally’s Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.
About Bally’s
Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bally’s
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.