Insider Buying: Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO Purchases 925,000 Shares of Stock

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CEO John Barry acquired 925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,516,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 86,067,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,102,669.76. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.85. Prospect Capital Corporation has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.08 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 69.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.6%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -40.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 34,303 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $73,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 99.5% in the first quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1,311.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSEC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prospect Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

