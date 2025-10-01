HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 84,775.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $1,598,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,014.40. This represents a 15.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $182.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $432.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

