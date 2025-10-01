HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,843,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,313,000 after acquiring an additional 105,613 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,402,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,388,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,207.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,378,000 after buying an additional 1,180,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,134,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,308,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IWN opened at $176.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.39 and a 200-day moving average of $158.23.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.