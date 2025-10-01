Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 432,337 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 432,337 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.8%

UBS Group stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

