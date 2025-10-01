Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,221,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,763 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $51,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 242.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 405,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 71,135 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 214,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 83,805 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 844,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 383,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,156,000 after acquiring an additional 78,291 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.