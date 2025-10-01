Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $161.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.34. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.