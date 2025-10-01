GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Increases Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6,002.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 694,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE O opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

