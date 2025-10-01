GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Shares of INTC opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

