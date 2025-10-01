GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. $KR

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,718.50. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Kroger Trading Up 1.5%

Kroger stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

