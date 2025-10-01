GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases New Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $860,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

