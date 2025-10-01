Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,196 iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF $IYLD

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Up 3.4%

IYLD stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

