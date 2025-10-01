Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 410 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF $IHAK

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 44,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

