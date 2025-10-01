Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.