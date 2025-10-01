GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 315,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,031.60. The trade was a 36.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of KIM opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Kimco Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $525.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

