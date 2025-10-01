Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 1,764 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust $GSG

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,208,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 612,153 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 798,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 152,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 79,531 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $5,902,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at about $5,344,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

