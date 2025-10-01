Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF $FLHY

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLHY stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

