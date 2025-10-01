Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 249 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 143.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $41,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $191.24 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $202.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $257.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.