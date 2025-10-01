Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Stock Holdings Boosted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.23. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.