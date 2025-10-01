Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 540.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after buying an additional 1,718,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after buying an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after buying an additional 987,197 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,086,135.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,698,000 after buying an additional 864,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,544,000 after buying an additional 490,792 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.74.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
