Pump.fun Trading Up 13.3% This Week (PUMP)

Pump.fun (PUMP) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Pump.fun has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Pump.fun has a total market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $826.84 million worth of Pump.fun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pump.fun token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116,269.29 or 0.99989189 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113,004.30 or 0.98586033 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.39 or 0.00334868 BTC.

About Pump.fun

Pump.fun’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,000,000,000 tokens. Pump.fun’s official Twitter account is @pumpdotfun. Pump.fun’s official website is pump.fun.

Pump.fun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pump.fun (PUMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Pump.fun has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 354,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pump.fun is 0.00634728 USD and is up 16.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $662,175,934.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pump.fun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pump.fun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pump.fun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

