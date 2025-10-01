Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 51,428.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Welltower by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Welltower by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,648,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,507 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:WELL opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $178.54.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

