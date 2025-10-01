Short Interest in DarkIris Inc. (NASDAQ:DKI) Expands By 1,062.1%

DarkIris Inc. (NASDAQ:DKI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 101,100 shares, a growth of 1,062.1% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 622,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DarkIris Price Performance

Shares of DKI opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. DarkIris has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Get DarkIris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DarkIris to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

DarkIris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DarkIris Inc is a holding company incorporated as an exempted company on May 31, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands. We operate substantially all of our business through our subsidiaries in Hong Kong, namely Quantum Arts Co, Limited (“Quantum”) and Hongkong Stellar Wisdom Co, Limited (“Stellar”).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DarkIris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarkIris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.