Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Should You Sell?

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.49 ($0.09). 660,767 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 903% from the average session volume of 65,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 million, a P/E ratio of -293.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

