Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Increases By 442.9%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 177,000 shares, a growth of 442.9% from the August 31st total of 32,600 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CN Energy Group. Stock Down 4.4%

CNEY stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. CN Energy Group. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $21.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.