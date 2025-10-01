Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) versus Meren Energy (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Financial Analysis

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) and Meren Energy (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Meren Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hallador Energy and Meren Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallador Energy 0 2 2 2 3.00 Meren Energy 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

Hallador Energy presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.91%. Given Hallador Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than Meren Energy.

This table compares Hallador Energy and Meren Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallador Energy -46.61% 11.58% 4.43% Meren Energy N/A 3.52% 1.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hallador Energy and Meren Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallador Energy $404.39 million 2.08 -$226.14 million ($4.99) -3.92 Meren Energy N/A N/A -$279.10 million ($0.52) -2.55

Hallador Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Meren Energy. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meren Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meren Energy has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hallador Energy beats Meren Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Meren Energy

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007. Africa Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

