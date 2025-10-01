Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X CleanTech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BLVD Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,252,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. rebel Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 131,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter.

Global X CleanTech ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CTEC opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. Global X CleanTech ETF has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

About Global X CleanTech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

