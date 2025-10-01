Wrapped Sonic (WS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5.10 Million

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Wrapped Sonic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Sonic has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Sonic has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116,269.29 or 0.99989189 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113,004.30 or 0.98586033 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.39 or 0.00334868 BTC.

About Wrapped Sonic

Wrapped Sonic launched on November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 270,565,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. Wrapped Sonic’s official website is www.soniclabs.com. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Wrapped Sonic’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com.

Wrapped Sonic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 272,539,324.27917423. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.25427479 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $14,181,112.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Sonic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Sonic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

