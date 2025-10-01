Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Decreases By 87.5%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CFO opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

