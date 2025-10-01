TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Up 43.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) rose 43.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 34,545,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 8,640,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Trading Up 43.8%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £2.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About TomCo Energy

(Get Free Report)

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.