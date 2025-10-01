Short Interest in Concorde International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:CIGL) Grows By 521.8%

Concorde International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:CIGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,500 shares, a growth of 521.8% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Concorde International Group Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:CIGL opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Concorde International Group has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Concorde International Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Concorde International Group Limited is an integrated security services providers that combines physical manpower and innovative technology to deliver effective security solutions. In 2014, we were awarded “The Business Model Innovation Award” by the Singapore Manufacturing Federation. In 2015, we were awarded the “Best Innovative Use of Infocomm Technology Award” by the Singapore Infocomm Technology Federation (“SiTF”).

