Short Interest in Concorde International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:CIGL) Grows By 521.8%

Concorde International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:CIGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,500 shares, a growth of 521.8% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Concorde International Group Stock Down 1.8%
NASDAQ:CIGL opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Concorde International Group has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Concorde International Group Company Profile
