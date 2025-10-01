Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PINS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The business had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,000. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 967,627 shares of company stock valued at $34,866,089. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 6,326.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 67,627 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,201,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,233,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

