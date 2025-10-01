Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Holdings Decreased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,878 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. K2 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 99,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 634.0% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 620,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 536,112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.16.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

