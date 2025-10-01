TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 178,047.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,268 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 53.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,232,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,406 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 287.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,247,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,718,000 after buying an additional 925,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,552,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,780,000 after acquiring an additional 665,620 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,737,000 after acquiring an additional 318,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $20,580,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies Stock Down 3.3%
Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $69.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
