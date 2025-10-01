Forza Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,743 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

