SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,856 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average of $64.76. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

