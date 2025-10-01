Chicago Capital LLC Has $468,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Generac by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Generac by 8.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 105,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $906,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,202,968.86. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $167.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.88.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

