Trivium Point Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 12,752 United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Trivium Point Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

