Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 20 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $650.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.