Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

AEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Aegon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aegon

Aegon Stock Up 0.9%

Aegon Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.99. Aegon has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 584.0%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 104.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,006,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732,972 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 306.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,169,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,272 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2,348.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,482,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1,073.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at about $8,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.