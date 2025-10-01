Financial Contrast: Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) vs. Evertec (NYSE:EVTC)

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) and Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Nayax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Evertec shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Evertec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nayax and Evertec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nayax 6.06% 5.32% 1.82% Evertec 15.56% 36.67% 10.29%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nayax 0 3 3 0 2.50 Evertec 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nayax and Evertec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nayax currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.78%. Evertec has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.56%. Given Evertec’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evertec is more favorable than Nayax.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nayax and Evertec”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nayax $314.01 million 5.38 -$5.63 million $0.57 83.53 Evertec $845.49 million 2.55 $112.62 million $2.12 15.92

Evertec has higher revenue and earnings than Nayax. Evertec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nayax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nayax has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evertec has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evertec beats Nayax on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses. It provides electric vehicle charging stations; VPOS Touch, a credit card reader cashless payment device; VPOS Fusion, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; NOVA 156, an electronic cash register; DOT, a smart QR and barcode reader; UNO Plus and UNO 8, which are EMV and FeliCa contactless readers; EMV SOM, a PCI-PTS ready contactless EMV reader module; Nova Market, a cashless micro market and self-checkout solution; NOVA 55, an a handheld smart point of sale (POS) device; NOVA 45, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS; and Retail One, a universal retail solution that integrates directly with SAP. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. It serves various verticals, including vending machines, coffee machines, unattended checkout counters, self-service kiosks, ticketing machines, car wash stations, gaming machines, amusement rides, laundromats, and EV charging stations. Nayax Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. In addition, the company offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers services. Further, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT professional, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to merchant, fintech, financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Additionally, the company owns and operates the ATH network, a personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately six billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

