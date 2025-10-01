Sancon Resources Recovery (OTCMKTS:IGSC) & Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sancon Resources Recovery (OTCMKTS:IGSC – Get Free Report) and Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Donaldson shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Donaldson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sancon Resources Recovery alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sancon Resources Recovery and Donaldson”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sancon Resources Recovery $810,000.00 10.14 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Donaldson $3.69 billion 2.59 $367.00 million $3.05 26.87

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than Sancon Resources Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares Sancon Resources Recovery and Donaldson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sancon Resources Recovery N/A N/A N/A Donaldson 9.94% 29.50% 14.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sancon Resources Recovery and Donaldson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sancon Resources Recovery 0 0 0 0 0.00 Donaldson 1 1 1 0 2.00

Donaldson has a consensus target price of $80.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.97%. Given Donaldson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Donaldson is more favorable than Sancon Resources Recovery.

Volatility and Risk

Sancon Resources Recovery has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donaldson has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Donaldson beats Sancon Resources Recovery on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sancon Resources Recovery

(Get Free Report)

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc. and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. IGS Capital Group Limited is a subsidiary of Pontoon Boat Inc.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, and OEM dealer networks. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air and industrial gasses purification systems; and hydraulic and lubricated rotating equipment applications, as well as gas and liquid filtration for industrial processes. This segment sells its products to various distributors, OEMs, and end-users. Its Life Sciences segment provides micro-environment gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; bioprocessing equipment, that includes bioreactors and fermenters; and bioprocessing consumables, such as chromatography devices, reagents and filters, and polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, as well as specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, battery systems, and powertrain components to OEMs and various end-users. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Sancon Resources Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sancon Resources Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.