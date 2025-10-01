Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 168,400 shares, a growth of 5,513.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Stock Up 0.4%

OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.46 million.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

